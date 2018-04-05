Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will miss rest of season
Barea (oblique) has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
During Wednesday's game against the Magic, Barea aggravated an oblique injury that he had previously dealt with earlier in the season, eventually forcing him to leave the contest early. While it's not an overly serious issue, Barea doesn't want to risk doing it more harm over the last three games of the season, so he's officially been shut down. Barea is fully expected to be 100 percent healthy prior to training camp next season and he'll be back with the Mavericks at a salary of $3.7 million. In Barea's absence, guys like Aaron Harrison and Kyle Collinsworth should see added run in the backcourt. Barea finishes his 12th year in the league playing in 68 games, while averaging 11.7 points, 6.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers across 23.4 minutes.
