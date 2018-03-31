Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will miss two more games
Barea (personal) has been ruled out for both Friday's game against the Timberwolves and Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.
Barea has missed the last two games for a personal reason and is now expected to remain away from the team until early next week. As of now, Barea is targeting Tuesday's game against Portland for his return, though continue to monitor his status for the time being. With Barea out the next few games, look for the likes of Yogi Ferrell, Aaron Harrison and Kyle Collinsworth to see an uptick in minutes in the backcourt.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable on injury report•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Set to return to lineup Friday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will miss next two games•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out Tuesday vs. Kings•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Outperformed by Ferrell in Saturday's loss•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Leads team in scoring with 23 points in loss•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...