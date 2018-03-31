Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will miss two more games

Barea (personal) has been ruled out for both Friday's game against the Timberwolves and Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.

Barea has missed the last two games for a personal reason and is now expected to remain away from the team until early next week. As of now, Barea is targeting Tuesday's game against Portland for his return, though continue to monitor his status for the time being. With Barea out the next few games, look for the likes of Yogi Ferrell, Aaron Harrison and Kyle Collinsworth to see an uptick in minutes in the backcourt.