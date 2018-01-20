Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will play Saturday

Barea (groin) will return to action Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

A strained left groin kept Barea out of Tuesday's game against Denver, but he's been cleared to return to action following a three-day layoff. Expect the 33-year-old, who's averaging 23.0 minutes per game in January, to be available for his regular role off the bench.