Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will play, start Tuesday

Barea (personal) will start at shooting guard for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Barea missed the last four games for a personal matter, but has since rejoined the team and will be back in the lineup Tuesday. With Dorian Finney-Smith getting the night off for rest, Barea will be inserted into the top unit at shooting guard and he could see a slight uptick in minutes.