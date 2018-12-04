Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will play
Barea (mouth) will be available Tuesday against the Blazers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
No surprise here, as the thought all along was that Barea would play, despite landing on the initial injury report with a cut around his mouth.
