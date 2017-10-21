Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will start Friday
Barea will start at point guard for Friday's contest against the Kings.
With Dennis Smith (knee) a late scratch, Barea will slide into the starting unit. He played well off the bench in the team's season opener, providing 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, and three rebounds in just 18 minutes off the bench, and figures to see an increased workload Friday. He and Yogi Ferrell are the only two healthy point guards on the roster, rendering him an intriguing DFS play.
