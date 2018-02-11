Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will start Saturday vs. Lakers

Barea will start Saturday against the Lakers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavericks will go with a smaller lineup on Saturday night, with Barea and Dennis Smith making up the backcourt -- leaving center Dwight Powell to head to the bench. Barea also started Thursday's loss to the Warriors, recording six points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes.