Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will start Saturday vs. Lakers
Barea will start Saturday against the Lakers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
The Mavericks will go with a smaller lineup on Saturday night, with Barea and Dennis Smith making up the backcourt -- leaving center Dwight Powell to head to the bench. Barea also started Thursday's loss to the Warriors, recording six points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Dishes eight assists in Thursday's start•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Gets the start Thursday vs. Warriors•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Produces 11 assists in return to action•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Practices Friday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...