Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Won't play in FIBA World Cup
Barea (Achilles) won't participate for Puerto Rico in the FIBA World Cup that begins Aug. 31, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Before re-signing with Dallas earlier this month on a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum, Barea indicated that he was hopeful to suit up for his home country in FIBA play. Because he would have been less than eight months removed from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles' tendon, however, Barea elected to err on the side of caution and turn his efforts to getting ready for the Mavericks' training camp. Even if Barea enters the upcoming season at full health, the 35-year-old will likely notice a downsized role with Dallas adding Delon Wright and Seth Curry this offseason to complement young guards Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson.
