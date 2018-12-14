Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Won't play Thursday
Barea (ankle) is unavailable for Thursday's game against the Suns, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.
Barea was listed as a game-time decision leading up to Thursday's tip, but his injured left ankle evidently doesn't feel healthy enough to give it a go. Devin Harris could see more minutes off the bench as a result.
