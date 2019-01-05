Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Won't play vs. Sixers

Barea (ankle) is out Saturday against the 76ers, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Barea emerged from Friday's game with left ankle soreness and won't appear in the second half of the back-to-back set. With Devin Harris (back) also out, Jalen Brunson should see an uptick in workload.

