Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Won't play vs. Sixers
Barea (ankle) is out Saturday against the 76ers, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Barea emerged from Friday's game with left ankle soreness and won't appear in the second half of the back-to-back set. With Devin Harris (back) also out, Jalen Brunson should see an uptick in workload.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable Saturday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: 10 dimes in victory Sunday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Plays effectively through injury•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Probable despite tight hamstring•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Nearly double-doubles off bench•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Listed probable•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...