Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Won't play Wednesday

Barea (oblique) is out for Wednesday's tilt against the Suns, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Barea will miss a third straight game Wednesday as he continues to deal with a left oblique strain. In his stead, Yogi Ferrell and Dennis Smith should continue seeing some uptick in workload and usage.

