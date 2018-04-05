Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Won't return Wednesday

Barea will not return to Wednesday's game against the Magic after suffering a left oblique strain, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After drawing the start Wednesday, Barea managed to play just 10 minutes before being forced to exit the game with a left oblique strain. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, however more information should come out once the game is concluded. If Barea is to miss anymore action, Yogi Ferrell would likely see increased action. Barea's next chance to play is Friday against the Pistons and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.