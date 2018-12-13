Mavericks' J.J. Barea: X-rays negative on ankle
X-rays came back negative on Barea's left ankle, showing no structural damage, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Barea was forced to exit Wednesday's game with a sprained left ankle and was unable to return. While the negative x-rays are a positive, the Mavericks are now without their two point guards, and will have to rely on rookie Jalen Brunson if Barea faces an extended absence. The severity of Barea's ankle is unknown at this time, but he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against Phoenix.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Doubtful to return Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Struggles in Tuesday's win•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will play•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Racks up season-best point haul•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Double-doubles in just 18 minutes•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.