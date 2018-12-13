Mavericks' J.J. Barea: X-rays negative on ankle

X-rays came back negative on Barea's left ankle, showing no structural damage, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Barea was forced to exit Wednesday's game with a sprained left ankle and was unable to return. While the negative x-rays are a positive, the Mavericks are now without their two point guards, and will have to rely on rookie Jalen Brunson if Barea faces an extended absence. The severity of Barea's ankle is unknown at this time, but he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against Phoenix.