Mavericks' Jacob Wiley: Lands summer league invite from Dallas
Wiley will play for the Mavericks' summer league team, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
An undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017, Wiley got his first taste of NBA action on a two-way contract with the Nets, taking the court five times before being waived in February. He actually spent the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign with the team's G-League affiliate, where he averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 20.6 minutes in 16 games. Those numbers didn't necessarily impress, but the Mavericks are still willing to give him a look in this year's summer league. Either way, Wiley is unlikely to make a final roster.
