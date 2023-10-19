Hardy (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardy also missed practice Tuesday while tending to an ankle sprain, and his status for Friday's preseason finale against the Pistons appears to be in jeopardy. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for Wednesday's regular-season opener in San Antonio.
