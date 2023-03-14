Hardy posted 28 points (9-25 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Monday's 104-88 loss to the Grizzlies.

Hardy continues to make the most of a favorable situation, scoring at least 20 points for the second straight game. With both Kyrie Irving (foot) and Luka Doncic (thigh) sidelined, Hardy has stepped into a much larger role. His output is completely reliant on whether Irving and/or Doncic are available, meaning this should be viewed as nothing more than a streaming opportunity.