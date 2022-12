Hardy has been assigned to the Texas Legends of the G League on Sunday.

After spending the last week with Dallas, the team has decided to reassign him to their G League affiliate where he's been dominant averaging 30 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 34.3 minutes per night. However, he's struggled to find his rhythm with Dallas averaging 4.2 points over 7.1 minutes per night.