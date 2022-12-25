Hardy (back) is available for Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against the Lakers.
Hardy missed Friday's game after suffering a back contusion while playing with the Texas Legends during the G League Showcase and was initially listed as questionable for Christmas Day. However, he's since been cleared for action and may see an increased role with Kemba Walker (knee) and Josh Green (elbow) both out.
