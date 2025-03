Hardy (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

After missing the last seven games for the Mavericks with an ankle injury, Hardy will get back on the floor Wednesday in Indiana. The 22-year-old guard averages 8.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 42.8 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.