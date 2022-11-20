The Mavericks recalled Hardy from the G League's Texas Legends in advance of Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

After sitting out the Legends' game Wednesday against the Mexico City Capitanes due to an illness, Hardy returned to action for the G League club Friday, finishing with 29 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes. The rookie looks to be healthy again and should be available off the bench for Sunday's game against Denver, though he's unlikely to be included in head coach Jason Kidd's rotation.