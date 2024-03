Hardy finished with two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT) across two minutes during Tuesday's 137-120 loss to the Pacers.

Hardy played two minutes in garbage time, basically the fourth straight game in which he has been out of the primary rotation. While he has been able to flash some upside this season, Hardy is yet to establish himself as a reliable source of production, both in real life and fantasy. As long as the Mavericks' backcourt is relatively healthy, Hardy holds no real value.