Hardy finished with 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal across 23 minutes in Saturday's 144-115 loss to the Bulls.

Opportunities at the NBA level have been few and far between for Hardy during his rookie season, but he hasn't been shy about putting up shots on the rare occasions he gets some run off the bench. The blowout made that possible Saturday, and Hardy was able to set or match career highs across the board while getting extended minutes. He now owns a massive 36.7 percent usage rate over his first 42 NBA minutes, but he'll likely be much more deferential if he happens to share the floor with superstar Luka Doncic (quadriceps) at any point.