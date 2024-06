Hardy closed with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes during Thursday's 107-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Hardy scored 11 points in about five minutes of fourth-quarter garbage time. Considering the defensive presences of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, it may be difficult for Hardy to make an impact, though he'll likely continue to see light minutes to spell Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.