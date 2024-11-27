Hardy will come off the bench for Wednesday's matchup against the Knicks.
With Quentin Grimes returning from a one-game absence due to an illness, Hardy will shift back to a bench role. He still has some upside for a bigger role with Luka Doncic (wrist) sidelined, but he struggles with consistency.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Thrives in spot start Monday•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Draws spot start•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Nabs three steals Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Provides spark off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Signs three-year extension•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Moves back to bench Thursday•