Hardy, who suffered a right ankle sprain Monday against the Kings, is likely to miss a period of time, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

The news gets even worse for a Dallas team that just lost Kyrie Irving (knee) for the season. If Hardy does end up missing time as Haynes reports, it's likely that Dante Exum and Spencer Dinwiddie would need to step into larger roles.

