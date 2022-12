Hardy tallied 39 points (12-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Fridays' 129-121 win over the Austin Spurs.

Hardy has been so prolific with the Legends that he has been already recalled to the Mavericks. Hardy's 39 points were a game-high, and he was efficient from all levels of the court.