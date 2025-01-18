Hardy won't return to Friday's game against the Thunder due to a right ankle sprain.
Hardy collided with Isaiah Joe after stepping onto the court for just a single minute. He had a pretty significant limp afterwards and the Mavericks were quick to rule him out. For now, he should be considered questionable for Monday's game against Charlotte.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Provides spark off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Logs season-high 25 points•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Hits for 17 off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Tepid result as fill-in•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Entering starting lineup•