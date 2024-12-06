Hardy is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Raptors due to a right ankle sprain, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.comreports.
The doubtful tag suggests Hardy's chances of playing Saturday aren't very high. However, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving available and ready to go, Hardy wasn't expected to see heavy minutes off the bench. When deployed off the bench, Hardy is logging just 13.2 minutes per game across 20 appearances.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Returns to bench•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Starting sans Irving on Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Coming off bench in Grimes' return•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Thrives in spot start Monday•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Draws spot start•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Nabs three steals Thursday•