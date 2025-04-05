Hardy (leg) has been listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Hardy is trending toward being sidelined for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers due to a sprained right ankle. If he's ultimately ruled out, Dallas will likely lean on Max Christie and Naji Marshall to pick up the slack off the bench in Los Angeles.
