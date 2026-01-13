Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Drawing start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hardy is starting Monday's game against the Nets, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Hardy will draw just his second start of the season as the Mavs have elected to shake up the first unit Monday. His last start dates back to Dec. 23 against Denver, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes.
