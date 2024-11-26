Hardy is starting Monday's game against the Hawks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardy will get the nod at point guard due to the absence of Luka Doncic (wrist). This marks Hardy's first start of the 2024-25 season. He's provided a spark off the bench at times this year, scoring in double figures in three of his last five appearances.
