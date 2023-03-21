Hardy provided 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 112-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Hardy finished tied with Christian Wood for second on the team in scoring behind Kyrie Irving (28 points). It was the fourth time in Hardy's past five games that he's scored 20-plus points, though this was the first time in that stretch that he's done so as a reserve. However, Hardy played just 19 minutes Monday, and he could see his court time drop even further when Luka Doncic (thigh) returns to action.