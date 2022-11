Hardy posted 41 points (13-24 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, six rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 143-132 loss to the Vipers.

Hardy continues to be one of the best scoring guards in the G League. Hardy's path to NBA minutes just got harder with the signing of Kemba Walker, but the Mavericks will have to at least consider him if he can maintain this level of play.