Hardy closed Wednesday's 113-106 loss to New Orleans with 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two assists over 17 minutes.

Hardy hadn't appeared in any of the Mavericks' previous five games, but he got an opportunity Wednesday after Luka Doncic exited early due to a thigh injury. He didn't waste his chance, and the rookie second-round pick may have positioned himself if Doncic -- who will undergo an MRI on Thursday -- misses additional time. Even if that's the case, Hardy shouldn't be counted on for regular production, tallying eight or fewer points and minimal supporting stats in five of his last six appearances.