Hardy accumulated 27 points (10-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 127-125 loss to Golden State.

Hardy has been impressive in back-to-back contests off the bench, finishing with 20 and 27 points respectively. He's found a good chunk of his scoring success from beyond the arc and has drilled at least three triples in five of his last six appearances. He's averaging 20.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists over this impressive stretch of play.