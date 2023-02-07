Hardy closed Monday's 124-111 win over Utah with 29 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 26 minutes.

Hardy ended with a career-high 29 points in 26 minutes, helping power the Mavericks to victory. Both he and Josh Green were outstanding, providing fans with a glimpse into the future. Once Luka Doncic (heel) and Kyrie Irving )trade) are back in the lineup, Hardy will almost certainly play a reduced role. He is someone to look at in deeper formats, at least until we get an idea of exactly what his role looks like ROS.