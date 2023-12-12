Hardy finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 120-113 win over the Grizzlies.

Kyrie Irving sat out the contest with a foot injury, and Tim Hardaway Jr. was a late scratch due to back spasms. That opened the door to opportunity for Hardy, who didn't play in Dallas' previous contest and had seen more than 20 minutes just once this season prior to Monday. The second-year guard flashed his deep shooting ability with a 5-for-7 mark from beyond the arc, and he could continue to see elevated minutes for however long Irving and/or Hardaway remain out.