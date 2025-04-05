Hardy departed Friday's game against the Clippers in the latter stages of the fourth quarter due to an apparent leg injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Hardy had to be helped off the floor, and further tests will be needed to determine the severity of the injury. Hardy finished the game with 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 29 minutes off the bench. He should be considered questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set against the Clippers on Saturday. That said, his chances of playing should be very slim -- at best -- considering he had to be helped off the floor by his teammates and the medical staff.