Hardy chipped in eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Hardy has averaged 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 8.0 shots across the last two contests with Luka Doncic (ankle) unavailable -- constituting extremely underwhelming results given that Dante Exum (heel) is amid an extended absence as well. Hardy has struggled mightily at the rim this season, connecting on just 46.8 percent of his shots at the basket, which ranks in the ninth percentile league-wide.