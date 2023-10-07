Hardy is in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game versus the Mavericks, Alan Horton of Wolves Radio reports.
Hardy will replace Kyrie Irving (groin) in the starting five Saturday. Hardy will likely serve as Dallas' backup point guard this season after splitting time between the NBA and G League in 2022-23.
