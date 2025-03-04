Hardy sustained an apparent right ankle injury during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Kings and exited to the locker room, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Hardy was able to put some weight on the right leg while limping off the court, which is a positive sign for the 22-year-old. The third-year guard started the second half in place of Kyrie Irving (knee), and if Hardy joins Irving on the sideline for the remainder of the game, Spencer Dinwiddie will likely receive a bump in minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Won't return with ankle sprain•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Pops for 16 off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Scores 11 points in second half•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Surpasses 20 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Puts up 10 points in return•
-
Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Will play against Boston•