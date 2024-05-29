Hardy posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and one rebound across 12 minutes during Tuesday's 105-100 loss to Minnesota in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Hardy has yet to play more than 12 minutes in any game in the series, and he's yet to log more than 15 minutes in any playoff appearance this season, but he made the most of his time in this Game 4 loss to score in double digits. The lack of minutes he's seen suggests this was a one-off appearance, however, so fantasy managers shouldn't trust him in Game 5 of the series Thursday.