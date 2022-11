Hardy tallied 25 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 133-106 loss to the Vipers.

Hardy led his team in scoring on good efficiency despite losing by 27 points. Hardy is averaging 27.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 33.8 minutes across eight games this season.