Hardy tallied 23 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-113 win over the Austin Spurs.

Hardy had a +14 box plus-minus in Friday's game, the highest out of any starter. However, the 2022 second-round pick struggled with turnovers and fouls, picking five and four, respectively. Hardy will likely be competing with McKinley Wright to be called up for backup point guard opportunities for the Mavericks this season.