Hardy ended with 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-9 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 140-123 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Hardy tied a season-high mark in minutes and delivered his best outing of the campaign, surpassing the 15-point mark for the first time this season and ending up as one of Dallas' best players in the absence of Luka Doncic (ankle). Hardy can be an effective weapon off the bench, but due to the nature of his role, his value is based mainly on the matchup -- and the role -- he has on any given night.