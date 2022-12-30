Coach Jason Kidd said that Hardy will "play early" in Thursday's contest against the Rockets, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Reggie Bullock (illness), Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Josh Green (elbow) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) all absent Thursday Dallas is in massive need of defensive help, a role in which Hardy is more than suitable. Although he has been in and out of the rotation so far this season, Hardy should be expected to see ample run Thursday. In his only game with 20 or more minutes played, Hardy logged 15 points, one steal and one block and should only be considered in deeper leagues.