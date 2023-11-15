Hardy accumulated nine points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 loss to the Pelicans.

The Mavericks fell behind early and couldn't work their way back, allowing Hardy to play a season-high 18 minutes. However, he wasn't efficient offensively and missed all three of his three-point attempts, making it a disappointing effort. Across nine appearances this season, Hardy is averaging 8.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.6 minutes per game.