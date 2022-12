Hardy posted 17 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 win over the Raptors 905.

Hardy left Tuesday's game after suffering back spasms, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports. Hardy is leading the G League in scoring among all players who have played at least three games with 30.0 points per game. The Legends' next game is on Thursday.