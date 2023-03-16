Hardy provided 22 points (5-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 137-128 overtime win over the Spurs.

Hardy started for the third game in a row, and there's no question he's making the most of the increased playing time due to the absences of both Luka Doncic (thigh) and Kyrie Irving (foot). Hardy has reached the 20-point plateau in each of those three starts and should remain a strong play across all formats as long as he remains a starter, but at the same time, his upside will be closely tied to the returns of Irving and Doncic, and with both players listed as game-time decisions for Friday's matchup against the Lakers, Hardy's value might take a hit sooner than later.