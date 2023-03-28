Hardy ended with 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 24 minutes during Monday's 127-104 win over the Pacers.

Hardy led the Mavericks second unit in scoring and assists while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points in Monday's blowout win. Hardy has surpassed the 20-point mark eight times this season, including in three of his last five games.